    Man Who Hid in OnlyFans Model’s Attic for Days Found Guilty of Multiple Felonies

    Mauricio Guerrero had stored food in the woman's attic and only snuck down when she was asleep.

    Nick Gallagher
    A man was found guilty of criminal trespass and other charges after he allegedly hid in a woman's attic over several days and took photos of her while she slept, WMUR-TV reported.

    Mauricio Guerrero, now 19, said in court testimony that he believed he was in a romantic relationship with the New Hampshire woman and that she "wanted to be stalked." But the prosecution argued that Guerrero had stored food in the woman's attic and only came down when she was asleep.

    Guerrero also allegedly tried to put a tracking device on the woman's car, according to the Associated Press.

    Guerrero, who lives in Pennsylvania, had found the victim through her OnlyFans portal. The pair began messaging each other and once had a brief sexual encounter, but the woman did not believe they were in a relationship.

    Defense attorney Harry Starbranch said his client had no prior criminal history. "He is as he appeared on the witness stand," Starbarnch told WMUR-TV. "He is young, näive and was hoping someone could help him."

    Guerrero is out on bail but is required to wear a monitoring device until his July sentencing. Besides trespassing, he was also charged with burglary and invasion of privacy.

