    Man Who Dedicated Life to Finding Loch Ness Monster Thought ‘Job Would Be Easier’

    Steve Feltham has been searching for Nessie since 1991. He's starting to get frustrated.

    Carlo Versano
    Keystone/Getty Images

    Steve Feltham has been keeping vigil over Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands for more than 30 years, hoping to one day prove the existence of Nessie, the creature said to inhabit the famous body of water.

    He's starting to question his life's work.

    Feltham told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland program this week that, while he remains committed to finding the Loch Ness Monster, he thought he would've solved the mystery by now.

    Read More

    "I did think this job was going to easier as I had a sighting in the first year and I thought it wouldn't be long until a second sighting would come along," Feltham said in the interview.

    He's still waiting.

    Feltham said he hasn't had a potential Nessie sighting since that first one, when he glimpsed "something like a torpedo" moving through the water, according to the BBC.

    In 2019, researchers took DNA samples from the loch and found no signs of any prehistoric creature or other large animal that could be behind the fabled monster. Nessie could just be a giant eel, they said.

