Man Who Decorated His Kentucky Home with 40 Human Skulls Is Arraigned on Weapons Charges

A Kentucky man whose Mount Washington home was raided as part of an investigation into trafficking of human remains was arraigned on Friday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During a video conference call, James Nott, 40, was informed of the charge against him. He pleaded not guilty.

The charge was a result of a federal search warrant executed at Nott’s residence on July 11 in connection with a search for firearms and trafficked human remains, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky.

In June 2022, the FBI learned about “a network of individuals involved in the sale and transportation of fraudulently obtained human remains,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Messenger.

In the course of their investigation, officials learned the morgue manager for the Harvard Medical School’s Anatomical Gift Program was allegedly stealing body parts from donated cadavers and selling them via Facebook Messenger.

In one instance, a separate individual communicated with Nott, who went by the online name William Burke.

“William Burke was a serial killer active in Edinburgh between 1827 and 1828 along with his partner, William Hare. Burke and Hare sold their victims’ bodies to Dr. Robert Knox, an influential lecturer in the Anatomy Department at the University of Edinburgh,” according to a footnote on the complaint.

Law enforcement officers allegedly viewed Nott’s public Facebook page where human remains were posted for sale as recently as June 2023, the complaint states.

On July 10, the FBI uncovered 40 human skulls that were used as "decoration” around Nott’s home, according to federal agents.

James Nott remained at Oldham County Detention Center in Kentucky after his arraignment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 4.

One of the skulls had a scarf around it, and another was in the bed where Nott slept, an FBI special agent said in the complaint.

When the agents asked Nott if anyone else lived in the home, he said, “only my dead friends.”

During the search they also found human remains that included the “skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones.”

"The mere possession of human skulls/bones is not a federal crime. In some jurisdictions, it might be a state crime," Tim Beam, Chief Division Counsel for the FBI's Louisville office, wrote in an email to The Messenger.

A Harvard Medical School bag was also found at the home.

During the raid, Nott possesed an AK-47 rifle, a .38 special, Charter Arms, revolver, and ammunition. Nott was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted in 2011 in an unrelated case, the U.S Attorney’s office stated.

Six others were charged last month in other states with violations of conspiracy and the interstate transport of stolen goods related to the alleged trafficking of stolen body parts.

For now, Nott remains at Oldham County Detention Center. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.