Man Who Brought Full-Sized Motorcycle Onto NYC Subway Gets Angry At Passengers Trying to Get By Him
Man Who Brought Full-Sized Motorcycle Onto NYC Subway Gets Angry At Passengers Trying to Get By Him 

The man positioned his bike perpendicular to one of the doorways on the train, making it impossible for passengers to get on

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
A man who brought his full-sized motorcycle into a New York City subway car refused to move as commuters tried to get on the train.

Video posted to social media showed a portion of the altercation. In the video, posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, the man can be seen clutching his black motorcycle.

“I'm not moving. I'm not moving,” the bike owner can be heard saying. “I'm standing right here.”

The bike’s positioning, perpendicular to one of the train doors, makes it impossible for commuters to board the train.

The bike owner continued to tell the commuters trying to get on that he wouldn’t budge. 

“There's no f—ing room, and you’re pushing me,” he said. 

The man positioned his bike perpendicular to one of the doorways on the train, making it impossible for passengers to get onCatch Up/Twitter

“Tell them to move around over there,” he said, gesturing toward the other end of the train.

As he speaks, passengers and commuters look on in amusement and shock.

While it's not clear when this video was taken or who shot the original footage, the video of the bike owner surfaced just days after another subway incident involving a man who decked another man in the face for falling asleep on him.

