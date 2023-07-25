Man Who Broke Into Ferrari Dealership and Stole $600K Car Said He’d Been Drinking All Day

A man has confessed to being intoxicated while allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Ferrari dealership in Salt Lake City, police stated.

Micael Martinez, 29, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of three counts of property damage, theft, and burglary. Martinez admitted to being drunk the night he stole at least one vehicle and damaged four others.

According to a police booking affidavit, Martinez broke into the Ferrari dealership using a rock to shatter the building's exterior glass. He then stole a vehicle after finding keys in the center console of an open car door. Although the booking documents did not specify which car Martinez commandeered, police said it was worth an estimated $600,000, as reported by KSL.

After starting the car, Martinez allegedly "hit the interior glass, four other vehicles, and exterior doors on his way out with the vehicle," the affidavit stated. Police estimated that he caused $100,000 in damage to at least four other vehicles.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested Martinez after they found him walking away from the vehicle near a highway, according to KSL. While in custody, Martinez confessed that the crime "was a spur-of-the-moment act after he was drinking all day," police shared.

Under Utah state law, burglaries are classified as felonies, with penalties ranging from five to 15 years in prison, along with fines. Criminal property damage, often categorized as "criminal mischief" under state law, can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony offense, depending on its nature.