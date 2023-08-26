Man Who Allegedly Shot Daughter to Death An Hour Before Turning Gun on Boss is Now on the Run, Police Say

Houston police are searching for a man who they say fatally shot his daughter before killing his boss.

Police announced Friday that Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, is wanted on a capital murder charge.

Authorities began investigating Hernandez Gonzalez after discovering Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron, 45, had been shot and killed while loading tools into his vehicle and preparing to go to work. The shooting occurred around 6:35 a.m. Aug. 18, police said Monday.

Hernandez Gonzalez was Argueta Giron’s employee, and the two knew each other for years, police said. He fled the shooting scene in his GMC Yukon, which has been recovered by authorities.

Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42 HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

He is also accused of fatally shooting his daughter, Wendy Guadalupe Guzman, 21, about an hour before killing Argueta Giron, police said Friday. Police believe Hernandez Gonzalez shot Guzman while she was getting ready for work around 5:45 a.m inside the apartment the two shared.

Hernandez Gonzalez, who goes by Rafa, remains at large, and authorities believe he may shave his head to look different. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.