Man Who Allegedly Shot Daughter to Death An Hour Before Turning Gun on Boss is Now on the Run, Police Say
Houston police are searching for a man who they say fatally shot his daughter before killing his boss
Houston police are searching for a man who they say fatally shot his daughter before killing his boss.
Police announced Friday that Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, is wanted on a capital murder charge.
Authorities began investigating Hernandez Gonzalez after discovering Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron, 45, had been shot and killed while loading tools into his vehicle and preparing to go to work. The shooting occurred around 6:35 a.m. Aug. 18, police said Monday.
Hernandez Gonzalez was Argueta Giron’s employee, and the two knew each other for years, police said. He fled the shooting scene in his GMC Yukon, which has been recovered by authorities.
He is also accused of fatally shooting his daughter, Wendy Guadalupe Guzman, 21, about an hour before killing Argueta Giron, police said Friday. Police believe Hernandez Gonzalez shot Guzman while she was getting ready for work around 5:45 a.m inside the apartment the two shared.
Hernandez Gonzalez, who goes by Rafa, remains at large, and authorities believe he may shave his head to look different. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, police said.
- Store Owner who Allegedly Shot and Killed Teen Fired a Gun at Suspected Shoplifters Before, Police Say
- Man With Knife Shot to Death by Police in Jersey City Now Under Investigation
- Police Fatally Shot Man Accused of Stealing Fruit – They Say He Was Reaching For a Gun
- Man Allegedly Armed With 2 Guns Shot by Police at Southern California Golf Course
- Mississippi Police Officers Indicted in Death of Black Man who Died in Custody
- Miami Police Director Was Detained at Hotel Before He Shot Himself
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews