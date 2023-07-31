Man Walking Into Los Angeles 7-Eleven Hit and Killed by Driver - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Walking Into Los Angeles 7-Eleven Hit and Killed by Driver

Officers in the area prior to the deadly crash allegedly saw the suspect driving in reverse and crashing into parked vehicles

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man was killed in South Los Angeles on Saturday night when he was struck by a car as he made his way into a 7-Eleven.

The unidentified man, who authorities noted was 58, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, reported local SoCal station KTLA.

7/11 deadly crash screengrab
A 58-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Los Angeles when he was hit by a car as he made his way into a 7-Eleven.KTLA/Screengrab

The female suspected driver was arrested, police said. The arrest charges were not stated, nor whether the driver is still in custody.

Read More

Officers in the area prior to the deadly crash allegedly saw the suspect driving in reverse and crashing into parked vehicles, KTLA reported.

“She continued to reverse her vehicle, striking a pedestrian who was walking" into the store, the LAPD said, according to the station.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.