Man Walking Into Los Angeles 7-Eleven Hit and Killed by Driver

A man was killed in South Los Angeles on Saturday night when he was struck by a car as he made his way into a 7-Eleven.

The unidentified man, who authorities noted was 58, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, reported local SoCal station KTLA.

The female suspected driver was arrested, police said. The arrest charges were not stated, nor whether the driver is still in custody.

Officers in the area prior to the deadly crash allegedly saw the suspect driving in reverse and crashing into parked vehicles, KTLA reported.

“She continued to reverse her vehicle, striking a pedestrian who was walking" into the store, the LAPD said, according to the station.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.