Man Wakes Up with Massive Python Wrapped Around Leg, Breaks Free by Biting it Off - The Messenger
Man Wakes Up with Massive Python Wrapped Around Leg, Breaks Free by Biting it Off

Sarayuth Malachan later filed a police report, speculating that the python may have entered his home in search of chickens

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Man in Thailand bites snake to get free BAOMOI Thailand

A 68-year-old man in Thailand had a harrowing experience when he woke up to find a python wrapped around his leg.

According to FOX News, Sarayuth Malachan discovered the snake, a reticulated python, constricting his leg from foot to knee on Aug. 21.

"I was so desperate that I even bit it, but it worked, and I was able to break free," Sarayuth Malachan, a security guard residing in Thailand, told Viral Press. "It felt like I was going to die while fighting the python.”

As Malachan struggled, he reportedly cried out for help.

Unfortunately, the snake's grip only tightened, its teeth digging deeper into his flesh. Worried about potentially losing his leg, Malachan bit the python. The bite seemingly startled the snake, causing it to loosen its hold.

Seizing the opportunity, Malachan grabbed the python by its head and dragged it outside. After the terrifying ordeal, Malachan filed a police report, speculating that the python may have entered his home in search of the chickens he kept.

Reticulated pythons, one of the world's largest snake species, are commonly found throughout Southeast Asia. They have been known to prey on humans, house pets, and even other snakes.

Although Malachan was fortunate to escape the snake's grasp, experts warn against handling such creatures without proper knowledge and experience.

