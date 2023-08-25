Man Wakes Up with Massive Python Wrapped Around Leg, Breaks Free by Biting it Off

A 68-year-old man in Thailand had a harrowing experience when he woke up to find a python wrapped around his leg.
According to FOX News, Sarayuth Malachan discovered the snake, a reticulated python, constricting his leg from foot to knee on Aug. 21.
"I was so desperate that I even bit it, but it worked, and I was able to break free," Sarayuth Malachan, a security guard residing in Thailand, told Viral Press. "It felt like I was going to die while fighting the python.”
As Malachan struggled, he reportedly cried out for help.
Unfortunately, the snake's grip only tightened, its teeth digging deeper into his flesh. Worried about potentially losing his leg, Malachan bit the python. The bite seemingly startled the snake, causing it to loosen its hold.
Seizing the opportunity, Malachan grabbed the python by its head and dragged it outside. After the terrifying ordeal, Malachan filed a police report, speculating that the python may have entered his home in search of the chickens he kept.
Reticulated pythons, one of the world's largest snake species, are commonly found throughout Southeast Asia. They have been known to prey on humans, house pets, and even other snakes.
- Florida Teen Catches 15.5-Foot Python in Everglades During Snake Killing Challenge
- Holy, Snake! 19-Foot Burmese Python — the Longest Ever Recorded — Caught in South Florida
- British Man Rescued From Snake-Infested Thailand River After Kayak Gets Stuck in the Mud
- New York Man Admits to Smuggling Pythons Across the Canadian Border in His Pants
- Louisiana Woman Wakes Up at Night to Use Bathroom, Finds Snake in Her Toilet
- Massive Python Named ‘Big Mama’ Escapes After Cage Accidentally Left Unlocked
Although Malachan was fortunate to escape the snake's grasp, experts warn against handling such creatures without proper knowledge and experience.
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews