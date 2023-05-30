The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Vanishes After Going Overboard From Cruise Ship off Florida Coast

    The man 'leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water' on Monday morning

    Published
    Dan Gooding
    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard and disappeared off the Florida coast.

    The 35-year-old man went into the water from the Carnival Magic ship, 186 miles east of Jacksonville on Monday.

    The Coast Guard confirmed it is using "both air and water assets" to try and find the man.

    Carnival Cruises told The Messenger that the man was reported missing by his "companion" late Monday afternoon.

    "An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. Monday," the statement said.

    (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty Images)

    "The U.S. Coast Guard has released the ship from any search and rescue efforts and advised the ship’s captain to continue on its way to Norfolk where it will arrive as planned on Tuesday. The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board."

    The ship has arrived back in Norfolk, Virginia, local news outlet 13 News Now reports.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said crews are still searching for the man. Air assets will be used until sunset and water-based crews throughout the night.

    Over 4,000 square miles has been searched so far.

