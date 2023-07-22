Man Uses Prepaid Gift Cards Scam to Allegedly Steal $41,000 Worth of Free Gas - The Messenger
Man Uses Prepaid Gift Cards Scam to Allegedly Steal $41,000 Worth of Free Gas

The Tulsa Police Department says that Yasiel Casa-Almeida stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel over four months

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
The Tulsa Police Department a man in connection to the theft of $40,000 worth of diesel using prepaid gift cards to scam the fuel pump calculator.Tulsa Police Department

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft of over $41,000 worth of diesel over four months, the Tulsa Police Department announced.

Yasiel Casa-Almeida is accused of using prepaid gift cards to “manipulate the diesel pumps” at four Tulsa gas stations after hours when employees were away. Police said the manipulation of the fuel pump allowed Casa-Almeida to reportedly pump “hundreds of gallons of diesel while only paying a few dollars” due to the fuel pump price calculator calculating at a lower rate.

He was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop, and officers executed a search warrant of an apartment and residence connected to the thefts to find fuel tanks in the garage, according to police. The thefts occurred from March 24 to July 11.

Yasiel Casa-Almeida was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department for allegedly using prepaid gift cards to steal over $40,000 worth of gas over four months.Tulsa Police Department
Casa-Almeida was charged with four counts of larceny of merchandise from retailer and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 

The investigation into Casa-Almeida is ongoing, and police said he may face additional charges.

