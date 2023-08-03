Man Upset Over Hamburger Locks Woman in Basement, Sets House on Fire: Police - The Messenger
News.
Man Upset Over Hamburger Locks Woman in Basement, Sets House on Fire: Police

After fleeing, the woman said she saw the man allegedly standing in the backyard by the pool, watching the house burn

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
A North Carolina woman narrowly escaped death after fleeing from a house fire allegedly set by the man she was living with who was upset about not getting a hamburger. 

Police said 40-year-old Sidney David Whitsell set fire to the ranch-style home in north Knoxville early Monday after the woman cooked a hamburger but didn't leave any for him, reported WATE

Whitsell, whose father owns the home, and the victim had lived together at the house for a little more than two weeks, according to police.

Even though the woman apologized to Whitsell about the hamburger, and told him she didn’t know he was home at the time, he became enraged and she headed to the basement to get away from him, the victim said, WATE reported. 

That’s when she smelled smoke and realized the man had allegedly locked her in the basement while the house was on fire.

The woman said she forced open a set of inoperable rear doors to escape. 

After fleeing she said she saw Whitsell “standing in the backyard by the pool, watching the house burn,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office told WATE. 

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment by The Messenger. 

The Rural Metro fire department said in a Facebook post that when “crews arrived, they found the house completely engulfed by flames."

Rescuers found Whitsell down the road from the home allegedly intoxicated and unable to provide any coherent statements, WATE reported. 

“Typically, houses just don’t catch fire and burn and get fully engulfed with flames that quick,” fire department spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WBIR. 

“It usually indicates that fire has been burning a while for it to get to that point, or it had some help along the way.” 

Whitsell has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson. 

