Man Tries to ‘Embrace’ Powerful Geneva Fountain, Ends Up in Hospital

A man who tried to hug Geneva's famous Jet d'Eau fountain wound up in the hospital after the iconic fountain thrust him several feet into the air.
The man, in his twenties, attempted the stunt Monday by first planting his face into the fountain’s nozzle, which spurts out 132 gallons of water at 125 miles per hour at a height of 460 feet, reported Swiss outlet 20 Minutes.
The fountain launched him backward several feet.
Nevertheless, he then went back and attempted to embrace the fountain by putting his arms around it before the water pressure threw him into the air again, the outlet reported.
He crashed down onto the cement walkway near the fountain and then jumped into Geneva Lake which collects the water from the fountain.
By then, Swiss authorities arrived and helped the injured man out of the water and sent him to a local hospital.
"Police officers came and asked to urgently shut off the Jet d'Eau to be able to go get him," one witness told 20 Minutes.
- Switzerland’s ‘Pristine’ Lake Geneva Is Full of Plastic
- WATCH: Police Arrest Climate Activists Dumping Coal in Rome’s Trevi Fountain
- Indiana Police Officer Killed in Hospital Shootout With Suspect
- WATCH: Tourist Walks Across Rome’s Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle
- New Mexico State Trooper Pulls Over Man Rushing Pregnant Wife to Hospital, Ends up Saving Infant’s Life
- Tourists Topple 150-Year-Old Italian Fountain Statue While Posing for Social Media Photo
His condition is unclear but Swiss electric company SIG, which owns and runs the fountain, announced that it would file a complaint against the man for trespassing.
Jet d'Eau, which translates to 'water jet' sits on the Geneva Lake, in Switzerland and is one of the tallest fountains in the world.
The fountain was originally built in 1886 to control and release the excess pressure of a hydraulic plant at La Coulouvrenière but soon became a remarkable symbol of the city.
- Multiple People Stabbed in Burger-Joint Brawl With Fans From Rival NFL TeamsNews
- Alabama Set to Become First State to Execute Prisoner by Making Him Inhale Pure NitrogenNews
- NYC Never Approved the Giant Gold Clock Outside Trump Tower: ReportNews
- 800-Pound Alligator Is Largest Ever Recorded in MississippiNews
- Eight US Marines in Australian Aircraft Crash Remain Hospitalized after Fatal WreckNews
- China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its ReopeningHealth
- ‘Network-Wide Failure’ Hits British Air Traffic Control, Stranding Passengers Across EuropeNews
- Russia Stops Another Drone Over MoscowNews
- Chinese Australian Writer Fears Dying in Beijing Detention After Being Diagnosed With a Kidney CystNews
- The Ukraine War, Propaganda-Style, Is Coming to Russian Movie Screens. Will People Watch?News
- South Carolina Student Fatally Shot at Wrong Home Was Thrilled to Live in Off-Campus House With FriendsNews
- San Francisco Police Union Blasts Bakery for Refusing to Serve Cops in UniformNews