Man Tracking Down ‘Weird Noise’ at High School Finds Two Abandoned Babies

Driving instructor originally thought the noise was two cats fighting

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
On his way to the bathroom, a Michigan driving instructor heard what he thought was two cats fighting. But upon further investigation, the man discovered that the noise was coming from two abandoned babies left behind a high school.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, instructor John Belyea and a student were planning to head inside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights for a bathroom break when he heard a strange noise, as reported by WDIV.

“When I came over here (toward the entrance), I’m listening, and it’s a weird noise like two cats fighting,” Belyea told WDIV. “Something’s wrong. So I started making loud noises to scare them off, and I’m like, wait a minute, that’s not cats. I’m thinking, ‘That sounds like a baby.’ I didn’t see anything, so I walked over where I heard the noise from around the wall where the two infants were at.”

The two children were found behind a wall near a back entrance of the high school. A 4-week-old baby was found in a car seat with a cover and blanket, along with a 2-year-old.

“The one that was screaming, I want to say, kind of saved her brother, sister, or whoever because if I didn’t hear that noise, I don’t go over around here and see them,” Belyea told WDIV. “I know whoever did this had to be in a bad situation, and I also feel bad for the young kids. I don’t know how long they were there for.”

Madison Heights Police Department confirmed that a note was found with the children. Any child born within 72 hours unable to be cared for can be dropped off at hospitals, police and fire stations according to safe haven laws.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

