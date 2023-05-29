The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Talks Would-Be Bank Robber Out of Crime After He Sees It’s His Former Neighbor

    Michael Armus, Sr., recognized the man trying to rob the bank, and approached him with kindness

    Chris Harris
    ABC News

    Police in Woodland, California, say that a bank customer with the "right words" at "the right time" deescalated a situation that could've turned deadly.

    The "quick-thinking and brave bank customer" was inside the Bank of the West on Main Street in Woodland when someone barged in, intent on robbing the place.

    Eduardo Plasencia, 43, "entered the bank with a plan to commit robbery," reads a statement from police.

    "Plasencia passed a note to the teller stating that he was robbing the bank and claimed he had a gun," it adds.

    But a customer — identified by Good Morning America as Michael Armus, Sr. — recognized Plasencia, and began speaking to him.

    The 69-year-old, there to make a deposit, managed to calm him down and eventually, encouraging him not to rob the bank.

    Armus had recognized the man as his former neighbor — and one of his daughter's friends. As they spoke, he led Plasencia out of the bank.

    "His words of wisdom worked and Plasencia changed his mind and left the bank," the statement says. "Plasencia was arrested as he exited the bank. Later, he was booked at Yolo County for attempted robbery."

    Speaking to GMA, Armus said that he asked Plasencia what was wrong.

    "He said, 'There's nothing in this town for me. Nothing in this town for me. I just want to go to prison,'" Armus recounted.

    That is when Armus suggested that they step outside for a hug.

    "I (gave) the man a hug right here at the doors," Armus told GMA. "He started crying."

    Plasencia was not armed with any weapons at the time of his arrest.

