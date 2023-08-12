Man Suspected of Seeking Hitman to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up in Her Kitchen After Accidentally Being Released From Jail: Lawsuit
The former girlfriend said she suffers from PTSD and depression from the ordeal
A Pennsylvania woman alleges her ex-boyfriend held her captive in her own home after he was mistakenly released from jail, where he is serving time for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her.
A new lawsuit, reported by WFMZ News, accuses the Lehigh County Jail of accidentally releasing 39-year-old Dominic Escalera just six months after he was first incarcerated for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting his ex-girlfriend.
After being erroneously released, Escalera went directly to his former girlfriend’s house in Allentown, the lawsuit claims, per WFMZ. The ex-girlfriend said in the lawsuit that she only found out he was released when she turned around in her kitchen to see him standing in front of her and making threats.
She accused him of holding her captive in her own home for two hours. Eventually, the woman was able to sneak her daughter out of the house and contact ATF agents who arrested Escalera two hours later, according to WFMZ.
The lawsuit alleges the woman was not given any explanation about why Escalera had been released "apart from the defendants' obvious gross negligence and deliberate indifference to the health, safety and welfare of the plaintiff," according to the outlet.
The suit claims the incident has left her with constant fear that Escalera will show up at her home and hurt her and her family, and the event gave her nightmares. She was diagnosed with moderate depression and PTSD following the ordeal, the suit said.
The lawsuit was filed Monday and names Lehigh County, the jail’s warden, employees and corrections officers as defendants. Escalera was indicted on federal charges for three murder-for-hire plots in 2021, the outlet reported.
