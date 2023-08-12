Man Suspected of Seeking Hitman to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up in Her Kitchen After Accidentally Being Released From Jail: Lawsuit - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Man Suspected of Seeking Hitman to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up in Her Kitchen After Accidentally Being Released From Jail: Lawsuit

The former girlfriend said she suffers from PTSD and depression from the ordeal

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Pennsylvania woman alleges her ex-boyfriend held her captive in her own home after he was mistakenly released from jail, where he is serving time for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her.

A new lawsuit, reported by WFMZ News, accuses the Lehigh County Jail of accidentally releasing 39-year-old Dominic Escalera just six months after he was first incarcerated for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting his ex-girlfriend.

After being erroneously released, Escalera went directly to his former girlfriend’s house in Allentown, the lawsuit claims, per WFMZ. The ex-girlfriend said in the lawsuit that she only found out he was released when she turned around in her kitchen to see him standing in front of her and making threats. 

She accused him of holding her captive in her own home for two hours. Eventually, the woman was able to sneak her daughter out of the house and contact ATF agents who arrested Escalera two hours later, according to WFMZ.

Read More
Dominic L. Escalera
A new lawsuit against Lehigh, Pennsylvania jail officials and employees alleges accused murder-for-hire schemer Dominic Escalera was accidentally released from jail and used his newfound freedom to terrorize his alleged former victim.WFMZ/Screenshot

The lawsuit alleges the woman was not given any explanation about why Escalera had been released "apart from the defendants' obvious gross negligence and deliberate indifference to the health, safety and welfare of the plaintiff," according to the outlet.

The suit claims the incident has left her with constant fear that Escalera will show up at her home and hurt her and her family, and the event gave her nightmares. She was diagnosed with moderate depression and PTSD following the ordeal, the suit said. 

The lawsuit was filed Monday and names Lehigh County, the jail’s warden, employees and corrections officers as defendants. Escalera was indicted on federal charges for three murder-for-hire plots in 2021, the outlet reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.