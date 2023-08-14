Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: Prosecutors

A man accused of killing his neighbor and a 68-year-old grandmother in Washington during a shooting spree claimed he was "detoxing" and "needed methadone" at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Gilbert Alexander Escamilla is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Escamilla shot his neighbor three times, including a fatal shot to the head, following an altercation in a parking lot.

Detectives described the shooting as an "execution," King 5 News reported.

In newly released court documents obtained by the station, another neighbor said Escamilla allegedly asked him to help steal motorcycles. The neighbor also said Escamilla allegedly “uses fentanyl” and is “always angry.”

Prosecutors alleged the suspect traveled 15 miles south, broke into a stranger’s house and shot three people, killing one.

The deceased victim was a 68-year-old grandmother visiting from Russia.

A 32-year-old woman in the house called 911.

According to King 5 News, Escamilla was heard on the call saying, “I’ll take care of you. Stop screaming.”

The woman was later shot in the head and her 43-year-old husband was shot in the chest. Both are in critical condition and being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two children were also in the house. Police found them hiding in a closet, unharmed, the station reported.

Prosecutors alleged Escamilla stole the family's car and attempted to leave the scene before being captured by police using a helicopter and a tracking dog.

The suspect has previously been convicted of burglary, robbery and theft.