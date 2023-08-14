Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: Prosecutors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: Prosecutors

Gilbert Alexander Escamilla is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police crime scene tape – stock photoSheila Paras/Getty Images

A man accused of killing his neighbor and a 68-year-old grandmother in Washington during a shooting spree claimed he was "detoxing" and "needed methadone" at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Gilbert Alexander Escamilla is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Escamilla shot his neighbor three times, including a fatal shot to the head, following an altercation in a parking lot.

Detectives described the shooting as an "execution," King 5 News reported.

Read More

In newly released court documents obtained by the station, another neighbor said Escamilla allegedly asked him to help steal motorcycles. The neighbor also said Escamilla allegedly “uses fentanyl” and is “always angry.”

Prosecutors alleged the suspect traveled 15 miles south, broke into a stranger’s house and shot three people, killing one.

The deceased victim was a 68-year-old grandmother visiting from Russia.

A 32-year-old woman in the house called 911.

According to King 5 News, Escamilla was heard on the call saying, “I’ll take care of you. Stop screaming.”

The woman was later shot in the head and her 43-year-old husband was shot in the chest. Both are in critical condition and being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two children were also in the house. Police found them hiding in a closet, unharmed, the station reported.

Prosecutors alleged Escamilla stole the family's car and attempted to leave the scene before being captured by police using a helicopter and a tracking dog.

The suspect has previously been convicted of burglary, robbery and theft.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.