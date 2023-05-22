The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Survives Five Days in Wilderness After Crashing Car into Ravine

    Danny Sansbury spent nearly a week trapped in his car without food or water.

    Blake Harper
    A man missing for several days was discovered in Cowlitz County, Washington, when an observant passersby noticed unusual tire tracks veering off the road and dialed 911.

    Responding to the emergency call, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue located a green pickup truck lodged in a ravine approximately 150 feet below the roadside, according to WFLA. Upon reaching the vehicle, the rescuers were shocked to find Danny Sansbury, who had been missing for almost a week. He was seriously injured and visibly sick, but miraculously, he was alive.

    Additional firefighters were called to assist in rescuing Sansbury from the ravine. Once safely out, an ambulance transported him to a local school, where a Life Flight helicopter airlifted him to Peace Health Southwest for urgent medical care.

    Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue
    Read More

    Terri Peck, a friend of Sansbury's for 30 years, expressed her disbelief to KOIN. "I looked down there, and I still can't believe he survived for six days like that," she said. She described the 56-year-old Sansbury as a creature of habit, adding that friends and family suspected something was amiss when he vanished.

    Sansbury remains in critical condition as of now, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

