Man Survives Five Days in Wilderness After Crashing Car into Ravine
Danny Sansbury spent nearly a week trapped in his car without food or water.
A man missing for several days was discovered in Cowlitz County, Washington, when an observant passersby noticed unusual tire tracks veering off the road and dialed 911.
Responding to the emergency call, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue located a green pickup truck lodged in a ravine approximately 150 feet below the roadside, according to WFLA. Upon reaching the vehicle, the rescuers were shocked to find Danny Sansbury, who had been missing for almost a week. He was seriously injured and visibly sick, but miraculously, he was alive.
Additional firefighters were called to assist in rescuing Sansbury from the ravine. Once safely out, an ambulance transported him to a local school, where a Life Flight helicopter airlifted him to Peace Health Southwest for urgent medical care.
Terri Peck, a friend of Sansbury's for 30 years, expressed her disbelief to KOIN. "I looked down there, and I still can't believe he survived for six days like that," she said. She described the 56-year-old Sansbury as a creature of habit, adding that friends and family suspected something was amiss when he vanished.
Sansbury remains in critical condition as of now, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
