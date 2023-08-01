Man Suffers Horrible Infection From Feral Cat Bite, Helps Scientists Discover New Species of Bacteria - The Messenger
Man Suffers Horrible Infection From Feral Cat Bite, Helps Scientists Discover New Species of Bacteria

The U.K. man finally made a full recovery

Monique Merrill
Scientists discovered a new species of bacteria after a feral cat bite sent a United Kingdom man to the emergency room.

The 48-year-old man’s medical misfortune was chronicled in the August edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases and first reported on by Gizmodo

According to the paper, the man visited the emergency department eight hours after several bites from a stray cat caused his hand to swell.

He was treated for the injury — given a tetanus shot and antibiotics — but returned a mere 24 hours later as the infection persisted. For his second visit, dead and infected tissue was removed from his hand and he was put on intravenous antibiotics and oral antibiotics.

A 48-year-old man was sent to emergency room after a feral cat bit him and deposited a novel bacteria under his skin.Jan Hakan Dahlstrom/Getty Images

The man made a full recovery, but the ordeal caused medical professionals to discover a new bacterium in the Globicatella genus. While trying to identify the cause of the man’s infection, the medical team sequenced the entire genome of the bacteria after failing to directly link the bacteria.

Prior to the feral cat bite saga, there had only been two species of Globicatella bacteria identified.

Cat bites and scratches can form deep puncture wounds and deposit bacteria under the skin, which can cause infections, particularly in those with weaker immune systems.

“In conclusion, cat bites are common sources of zoonotic infection,” the journal authors wrote. “This report highlights the role of cats as reservoirs of as yet undiscovered bacterial species that have human pathogenic potential.”

