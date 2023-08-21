Man Stranded for Days on Deserted Island Rescued by Coast Guard Thanks to Flare Gun

A man stranded in the Bahamas has been rescued by the United States Coast Guard, all thanks to a flare gun.
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man from the uninhabited island of Cay Sal on Friday, the Coast Guard announced in a news release.
Watchstanders originally received notice that someone was shooting flares off a disabled sailboat near the island and an aircrew was sent to investigate
The aircrew established a connection with the stranded man by dropping him a radio, along with food and supplies. The stranded man told the aircrew he had been stranded on the island for three days after his ship was disabled.
After the aircrew relayed their information confirming the man was stranded, the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark was diverted and sent to rescue him.
“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, according to the release. “Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”
The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark's crew transferred the man to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force “in good health” the Coast Guard says.
Cay Sal Bank is the third largest and westernmost of the banks of the Bahamas and is about 200 miles away from the main island. It's closer to Cuba than it is to the Bahamas' mainland island.
