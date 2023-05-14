A Maryland man is facing numerous criminal charges after he took a five-ton military truck for a joyride – just after he had been released from a detention center.

Michael D. Stevens II, 38, allegedly stole a privately owned 1986 923-A military vehicle from a residence in Bel Air, Maryland. The police were notified of the theft at 6:35 pm, shortly after Stevens was released from Harford County Detention Center.



Stevens drove the military vehicle for more than 20 miles, while being pursued by deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officers repeatedly tried and failed to stop the truck while the suspect crashed into multiple civilian vehicles. Eventually, the suspect came to a stop and attempted to run from the scene of the crime before being apprehended by the police.



Stevens was returned to Harford County Detention Center at 9:20.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office did not release information on why Stevens was being held before the vehicle theft. He is now facing charges for motor vehicle theft and two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order.

Stevens is being held on no bond.