A Maryland man is facing numerous criminal charges after he took a five-ton military truck for a joyride – just after he had been released from a detention center.
Michael D. Stevens II, 38, allegedly stole a privately owned 1986 923-A military vehicle from a residence in Bel Air, Maryland. The police were notified of the theft at 6:35 pm, shortly after Stevens was released from Harford County Detention Center.
Stevens drove the military vehicle for more than 20 miles, while being pursued by deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies.
Officers repeatedly tried and failed to stop the truck while the suspect crashed into multiple civilian vehicles. Eventually, the suspect came to a stop and attempted to run from the scene of the crime before being apprehended by the police.
Stevens was returned to Harford County Detention Center at 9:20.
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Man Says He Saved 100 Dogs from Burning Building
- Alleged Military Secrets Leaker Was Preparing for Race War: Report
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- ‘GoT’ Actress Faye Marsay Had to ‘Take a Step Back’ From Social Media After Negative Fan Reaction
The Harford County Sheriff's Office did not release information on why Stevens was being held before the vehicle theft. He is now facing charges for motor vehicle theft and two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order.
Stevens is being held on no bond.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews