Man Stabbed In Neck, Back With Kitchen Shears at California Church

A man at a California church was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back over the weekend by a suspect wielding a pair of kitchen shears, according to authorities and a local report.
In incident took place Sunday evening at Grace Lutheran Church in Culver City, according to a news release from police.
Officers were first dispatched to the report of a knife-wielding man on the property around 8 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim at the entrance of the church, bleeding. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for stab wounds in his neck and back, per the release.
The unidentified suspect, who is believed to have stabbed the man with kitchen shears, was located nearby and taken into custody, as reported by local station KTLA.
No additional details about the suspect were released.
A motive for the attack is unclear. The incident remains under investigation.
- California Man Allegedly Throws Lighter Fluid at Restaurant Worker Before Chasing With a Kitchen Knife
- Woman Wanted for Stabbing Man to Death With Butter Knife
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man Wounded
- Disguised Woman Attacks Ex’s Wife with Knife Concealed in Flower Bouquet
- 4 Children Critically Wounded in France Knife Attack
- Lawyers Claim Improper Police Handling of Knife Allegedly Used to Stab Cash App Founder to Death in Preliminary Hearing
The case will head to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine potential charges.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews