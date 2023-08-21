Man Stabbed In Neck, Back With Kitchen Shears at California Church - The Messenger
Man Stabbed In Neck, Back With Kitchen Shears at California Church

A motive for the attack is unclear

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
The Culver City Police Department detained a man Sunday night after he allegedly stabbed another man in the neck and back with kitchen shears at a California church.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A man at a California church was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back over the weekend by a suspect wielding a pair of kitchen shears, according to authorities and a local report.

In incident took place Sunday evening at Grace Lutheran Church in Culver City, according to a news release from police.

Officers were first dispatched to the report of a knife-wielding man on the property around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim at the entrance of the church, bleeding. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for stab wounds in his neck and back, per the release.

The unidentified suspect, who is believed to have stabbed the man with kitchen shears, was located nearby and taken into custody, as reported by local station KTLA.

No additional details about the suspect were released.

A motive for the attack is unclear. The incident remains under investigation.

The case will head to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine potential charges.

