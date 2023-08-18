Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning
The man was reportedly wearing pajamas when he fell
A man died after jumping from the roof of the ritzy Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan Thursday night.
The New York City Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, went into the building. around 9 p.m., took an elevator to the top and then jumped off the roof.
He hit the glass awning in front of the hotel and landed on the sidewalk. The man’s body split in half, the New York Post reported.
The report also claims he was wearing pajamas, but the NYPD would not confirm that information.
Police said security footage from the hotel captured the entire incident and say the man was alone and no one else was involved.
No one on the street below was injured, though a crowd gawked at the scene as police investigated.
- Man, 91, Jumps From Apartment in New York City Overlooking Central Park
- 3 Injured After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrians in Yonkers, New York
- Jay-Z’s New York Night Club Closing After Two Decades
- Object Believed to Be Meteorite Crashes Through New Jersey Home
- 73-Year-Old Virginia Woman Receives New Roof for Free After Repairing Shingles on Her Own
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange Listing
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is located in Columbus Circle on the Upper West Side across from the entrance to Central Park. Rooms at the hotel can cost a $1,000 or more a night.
The hotel is in the 750-tall Deutsche Bank Center, which used to be known as the Time Warner Center.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews