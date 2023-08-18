Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning - The Messenger
Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

The man was reportedly wearing pajamas when he fell

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
A man died after jumping from the roof of the ritzy Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan Thursday night.

The New York City Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, went into the building. around 9 p.m., took an elevator to the top and then jumped off the roof.

He hit the glass awning in front of the hotel and landed on the sidewalk.  The man’s body split in half, the New York Post reported.

The report also claims he was wearing pajamas, but the NYPD would not confirm that information.

The glass towers of the 750-tall Deutsche Bank Center are seen behind Central Park.RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Police said security footage from the hotel captured the entire incident and say the man was alone and no one else was involved.

No one on the street below was injured, though a crowd gawked at the scene as police investigated.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is located in Columbus Circle on the Upper West Side across from the entrance to Central Park. Rooms at the hotel can cost a $1,000 or more a night.

The hotel is in the 750-tall Deutsche Bank Center, which used to be known as the Time Warner Center.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

