A man spearfishing in the Florida Keys was bitten by a shark on Thursday, the second attack in the island chain this month, according to a report.
The 20-year-old man was with two others off Marathon around 3 p.m. when he was bitten in the leg by a shark, the Miami Herald reported.
The man, who was not identified, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.
After being bitten, he was brought on a private boat to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar on the north side of Seven Mile Bridge.
Authorities did not release his condition or any information about what kind of shark bit him.
On May 5, a 22-year-old man spearfishing in the waters off Islamorada was bitten in the foot or ankle by a shark.
