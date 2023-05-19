The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    A man spearfishing in the Florida Keys was bitten by a shark on Thursday, the second attack in the island chain this month, according to a report.

    The 20-year-old man was with two others off Marathon around 3 p.m. when he was bitten in the leg by a shark, the Miami Herald reported.

    The man, who was not identified, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

    After being bitten, he was brought on a private boat to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar on the north side of Seven Mile Bridge.

    Authorities did not release his condition or any information about what kind of shark bit him.

    On May 5, a 22-year-old man spearfishing in the waters off Islamorada was bitten in the foot or ankle by a shark. 

