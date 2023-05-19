A man spearfishing in the Florida Keys was bitten by a shark on Thursday, the second attack in the island chain this month, according to a report.

The 20-year-old man was with two others off Marathon around 3 p.m. when he was bitten in the leg by a shark, the Miami Herald reported.

The man, who was not identified, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

After being bitten, he was brought on a private boat to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar on the north side of Seven Mile Bridge.

Authorities did not release his condition or any information about what kind of shark bit him.

On May 5, a 22-year-old man spearfishing in the waters off Islamorada was bitten in the foot or ankle by a shark.