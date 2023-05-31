Man Sitting Near Passenger Who Pulled Open Plane Door Before Landing Said He Jumped Into Action

The passenger seated next to the man who opened the emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight last week admits he thought he was going to die.

Lee Yoon-Joon spoke out this week for the first time about the moment that could have been his last.

He was on the plane bound for Daegu, South Korea when he said he had to physically restrain the passenger sitting next to him.

Lee spoke to Yonhap News Agency about the frightening midair ordeal.

"Frankly speaking, I thought, 'Am I going to die?'" Lee told Yonhap News Agency.

The 33-year-old man opened the emergency door on the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200 flight Friday sending travelers into a panic.

The plane, which was traveling JeJu Island, was about 270 yards off the ground, and about to land, traveling at speeds between 130 and 160 mph.

The man, who was taken into custody when the plane landed, told authorities during questioning that he was distraught over recently losing his job and felt "uncomfortable" during the flight so he suddenly opened the door.

He also told police he felt like he was suffocating and "wanted to get out of the plane quickly."

The aircraft landed safely and no one onboard was injured.

The man faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law.