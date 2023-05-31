Man Sitting Near Passenger Who Pulled Open Plane Door Before Landing Said He Jumped Into Action
The passenger seated next to the man who opened the emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight last week admits he thought he was going to die.
Lee Yoon-Joon spoke out this week for the first time about the moment that could have been his last.
He was on the plane bound for Daegu, South Korea when he said he had to physically restrain the passenger sitting next to him.
Lee spoke to Yonhap News Agency about the frightening midair ordeal.
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: Report
- Passengers Thwart Suicide Attempt As Man Opens Emergency Exit Door During Landing
- Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ Sign
- North Korea Launches Satellite; Japan, South Korea Lift Emergency Warnings
- Man Lands Job Offers From Around Globe After Skydiving With ‘Open For Work’ Sign
"Frankly speaking, I thought, 'Am I going to die?'" Lee told Yonhap News Agency.
The 33-year-old man opened the emergency door on the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200 flight Friday sending travelers into a panic.
The plane, which was traveling JeJu Island, was about 270 yards off the ground, and about to land, traveling at speeds between 130 and 160 mph.
The man, who was taken into custody when the plane landed, told authorities during questioning that he was distraught over recently losing his job and felt "uncomfortable" during the flight so he suddenly opened the door.
He also told police he felt like he was suffocating and "wanted to get out of the plane quickly."
The aircraft landed safely and no one onboard was injured.
The man faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing LavaNews
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews