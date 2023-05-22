Man Sitting in Parked Jaguar Shot in Oakland

A California man was in critical condition Monday, after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car.

The 55-year-old man was found in his parked Jaguar in Oakland during the early morning hours, according to Mercury News.

The victim was found unresponsive in his car at about 1:15 a.m. He had been shot twice and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Subsequently, he was upgraded to stable condition.

According to the police, the man lived in a different section of the city than where he was found.

In Oakland, crime rates have increased since the pandemic. In 2021, the city's homicide rate increased by more than 50%, and there were more than 100 murders for the first time in a decade.

According to KQED, there are a variety of reasons behind the rising crime rates. Many experts, however, have pointed specifically to the increased rate of gun ownership since the pandemic. The number of households that own guns has increased by at least 18%.

No suspects have been arrested and police are still investigating possible motives.