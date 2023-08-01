Man Shot At Twice in One Night While Trying to Meet Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

A San Antonio man is recovering in the hospital after he was fired on in multiple incidents across the city while attempting to meet up with an ex, News4SA reported.



The unnamed 28-year-old reportedly planned to meet up with his former girlfriend at a gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday evening, but when he showed up, he was met with a hail of gunfire by a group of unknown men.



He sped away and managed to avoid any injuries.



But just hours later, his ex called and told him to meet at her home on the city's northwest side.



When he arrived at her house at around 3 a.m., his ex-girlfriend and another man approached him, and the man began fighting with him in the street. This time, he sustained two gunshot wounds in the leg after the man pulled a gun on him.



The shooter and the man's ex-girlfriend reportedly fled in a red pickup, according to KSAT-TV.



One woman was taken into custody. The victim is stable and expected to survive.