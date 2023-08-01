Man Shot At Twice in One Night While Trying to Meet Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

A San Antonio man is recovering in the hospital after he was fired on in multiple incidents across the city while attempting to meet up with an ex, News4SA reported.
The unnamed 28-year-old reportedly planned to meet up with his former girlfriend at a gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday evening, but when he showed up, he was met with a hail of gunfire by a group of unknown men.
He sped away and managed to avoid any injuries.
But just hours later, his ex called and told him to meet at her home on the city's northwest side.
When he arrived at her house at around 3 a.m., his ex-girlfriend and another man approached him, and the man began fighting with him in the street. This time, he sustained two gunshot wounds in the leg after the man pulled a gun on him.
The shooter and the man's ex-girlfriend reportedly fled in a red pickup, according to KSAT-TV.
One woman was taken into custody. The victim is stable and expected to survive.
- Jake Paul Says Brother Logan ‘Definitely Crossed a Line’ in Hooking Up With One of His Ex-Girlfriends
- Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in the Middle of Massachusetts Restaurant
- Man Accused of Killing, Cooking Girlfriend To Try and ‘Hide The Evidence’
- Naked Man Crashes Car Into Mobile Home, Tries to Assault Resident, Gets Shot Twice: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness