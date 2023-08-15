Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a Knife

A man shot by Denver Police responding to a domestic violence call thought he was holding a knife. Instead, it was a black marker, new body camera video has shown.

The unarmed man killed by police on August 5 has been identified as Brandon Cole.

The 36-year-old was shot just before 8 p.m. in the city's Valverde neighborhood. At some point, the video shows him with his hand raised to chest level.

The female officer who killed Cole has not been identified.

Two patrol units pulled up to the scene, the footage shows. Police attempted to talk to Cole and figure out what was happening, but he got aggressive, yelling, "What's up? Let's go, let's go."

Cole's wife can be heard telling police not to pull their guns on her husband.

A male officer at the scene employed his taser when Cole started inching closer, but the voltage did little to slow him down.

Denver Police Department released body cam video of a shooting Denver Police Department

Cole then turned to his left and started approaching the female officer. He was ordered several times to stop before charging at the officer, who fired twice.

The body-worn camera footage shows an uninvolved woman and young child standing directly behind Cole at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.