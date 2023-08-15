Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a Knife - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a Knife

The unarmed man killed by police on August 5 has been identified as Brandon Cole

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man shot by Denver Police responding to a domestic violence call thought he was holding a knife. Instead, it was a black marker, new body camera video has shown.

The unarmed man killed by police on August 5 has been identified as Brandon Cole.

The 36-year-old was shot just before 8 p.m. in the city's Valverde neighborhood. At some point, the video shows him with his hand raised to chest level.

The female officer who killed Cole has not been identified.

Two patrol units pulled up to the scene, the footage shows. Police attempted to talk to Cole and figure out what was happening, but he got aggressive, yelling, "What's up? Let's go, let's go."

Cole's wife can be heard telling police not to pull their guns on her husband.

A male officer at the scene employed his taser when Cole started inching closer, but the voltage did little to slow him down.

Read More
Denver Police Department released body cam video of a shooting
Denver Police Department released body cam video of a shootingDenver Police Department

Cole then turned to his left and started approaching the female officer. He was ordered several times to stop before charging at the officer, who fired twice.

The body-worn camera footage shows an uninvolved woman and young child standing directly behind Cole at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.