Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a Knife
The unarmed man killed by police on August 5 has been identified as Brandon Cole
A man shot by Denver Police responding to a domestic violence call thought he was holding a knife. Instead, it was a black marker, new body camera video has shown.
The unarmed man killed by police on August 5 has been identified as Brandon Cole.
The 36-year-old was shot just before 8 p.m. in the city's Valverde neighborhood. At some point, the video shows him with his hand raised to chest level.
The female officer who killed Cole has not been identified.
Two patrol units pulled up to the scene, the footage shows. Police attempted to talk to Cole and figure out what was happening, but he got aggressive, yelling, "What's up? Let's go, let's go."
Cole's wife can be heard telling police not to pull their guns on her husband.
A male officer at the scene employed his taser when Cole started inching closer, but the voltage did little to slow him down.
- Man Killed By Police After Holding Victoria’s Secret Store Hostage Had Escaped Jail A Week Earlier
- Philly Police Backtrack on Claim That Man Shot by Officers ‘Lunged’ from Car
- Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’
- Woman Wanted for Stabbing Man to Death With Butter Knife
- Woman Accused of Killing Washington Post Employee With Bread Knife Over Missing $10 Arrested: Police
- Five Shot and Wounded in Denver, Suspect not yet Arrested
Cole then turned to his left and started approaching the female officer. He was ordered several times to stop before charging at the officer, who fired twice.
The body-worn camera footage shows an uninvolved woman and young child standing directly behind Cole at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews