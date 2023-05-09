The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Arrested After Shooting Teen Playing Hide-and-Seek in His Yard

    Homeowner arrested, multiple charges filed.

    Blake Harper
    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff

    A Louisiana man faces multiple charges after shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head while she was playing hide-and-seek in his yard.

    The incident occurred when a group of children playing the game entered David V. Doyle's property to hide. The 58-year-old homeowner, noticing shadows, grabbed his gun and fired at the group as they fled from his yard. One girl was shot in the back of the head during the commotion.

    The injured girl, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Family members informed 7News that she is currently recovering and expected to be okay.

    On Sunday, Doyle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He remains in jail at this time.

    Louisiana has a "stand your ground" law that permits the use of deadly force in specific circumstances. To be legally justified, one must be acting in self-defense, preventing a violent crime, or protecting oneself from unlawful entry into a home, place of business, or vehicle.

