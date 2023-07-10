Man Sets Out With His Brother To Find a Great White Shark – Then Meets One

An ocean photographer in Australia says an encounter with a great white shark -- a moment captured on a video that recently resurfaced -- tops any other encounter with sea life he's ever had.

Lewis Loughlin, who goes by @carvedbanks on Instagram, according to Yahoo News, wrote in a post earlier this year the unique experience happened after he and his brother set out to find one of the majestic predators.

And they were successful.

A great white shark as seen in a file photo. An Australian ocean photographer was stunned by his up-close encounter with one of the creatures. Reinhard Dirscherl/Getty

"To be this close to a great white is difficult to put into words, the excitement in our voices gives you some idea of how mind blowing it was," Loughlin wrote in a March post, with a video showing the shark coming close to the jet ski he was on.

"They really are incredible creatures with so much intelligence and curiosity."

In the video, one of the men was in absolute awe of the shark.

"He’s a decent size. He’s huge!" he can be heard saying. "He’s coming towards us. F---ing hell he is a beauty!”

Loughlin posted a version of the same video on Saturday.

The clip garnered more than 16,000 views over the weekend, according to Yahoo.

“We’ve come across some incredible creatures on the water but this encounter has to top the lot,” Loughlin wrote in the latest post.

“Curious great white shark came over for a closer inspection of us foreign aliens visiting their waters. A beautiful encounter with a fascinating creature.”

As intense predators, great white sharks have 300 teeth, can weigh up to 7,000 pounds, and can grow to a maximum of 20 feet long, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The WWF lists the species as "vulnerable," even as some populations, namely off the East Coast of the United States, have rebounded since the mid-20th century.