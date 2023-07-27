Man Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Cheese, Trying to Force Elderly Woman to Buy It - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Cheese, Trying to Force Elderly Woman to Buy It

'The victim was understandably shaken and extremely frightened after suffering this ordeal,' police said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and trying to force h er to buy cheese he stole from a supermarket was sentenced to two years in prison Monday.

According to the BBC, Richard Jenkinson of Darlington, England, pleaded guilty to robbery and theft. 

Authorities say he broke into a 68-year-old woman’s home and took nearly $500 in cash, as well as the victim’s credit cards and bus pass, after she refused to buy stolen cheese off of him earlier this month.

Richard Jenkinson
Authorities say Richard Jenkinson broke into a 68-year-old woman’s home and took nearly $500 in cash, as well as the victim’s credit cards and bus pass, after she refused to buy stolen cheese off of him earlier this month.Cleveland Police
Read More

"The victim was understandably shaken and extremely frightened after suffering this ordeal,” Cleveland Police Det. Con Niamh Birdsall told the BBC. “No one should be attacked in their own home, and the actions of Jenkinson are unforgivable.”

Jenkinson, 39, violated bail when the incident occurred, the outlet reports. 

He was captured on surveillance footage, leading to his arrest. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.