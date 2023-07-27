Man Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Cheese, Trying to Force Elderly Woman to Buy It
'The victim was understandably shaken and extremely frightened after suffering this ordeal,' police said
A man accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and trying to force h er to buy cheese he stole from a supermarket was sentenced to two years in prison Monday.
According to the BBC, Richard Jenkinson of Darlington, England, pleaded guilty to robbery and theft.
Authorities say he broke into a 68-year-old woman’s home and took nearly $500 in cash, as well as the victim’s credit cards and bus pass, after she refused to buy stolen cheese off of him earlier this month.
"The victim was understandably shaken and extremely frightened after suffering this ordeal,” Cleveland Police Det. Con Niamh Birdsall told the BBC. “No one should be attacked in their own home, and the actions of Jenkinson are unforgivable.”
Jenkinson, 39, violated bail when the incident occurred, the outlet reports.
He was captured on surveillance footage, leading to his arrest.
