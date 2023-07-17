Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing 3 Teens Over ‘Ding-Dong-Ditch’ Prank

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing three teenage boys in California.

Connected to a 2020 incident, 45-year-old Anurag Chandra was sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, according to KTLA.

Anurag Chandra, a California man, was sentenced to life in prison for killing 3 teens over doorbell prank. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

He was convicted by a jury in April of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, as reported by The New York Times, citing the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandra killed the teens in a deadly crash after they pulled a prank on him. According to reports, six boys were having a sleepover on Jan. 19, 2020, when one was dared to approach Chandra’s home to play ‘doorbell ditch.’ After ringing Chandra’s doorbell, the teens drove away in a 2002 Toyota Prius.

Chandra then allegedly chased down the six teens in his 2019 Infiniti Q50 and rear-ended and sideswiped their vehicle until they were forced off the road. The teens slammed into a tree, with the collision killing three, including Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins, and Jacob Ivascu — all 16 years old.

The other teens who survived the crash were an 18-year-old driver, a 13-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy.

Per officials, Chandra had reached speeds of 99 miles per hour at the time. Instead of reporting the crash, Chandra also drove away from the scene and returned home.

According to the California Highway Patrol, witnesses who saw the accident followed Chandra’s vehicle to a nearby home before reporting him to authorities, the outlet reported.

“Every day we sense the absence of this young man,” said Craig Hawkins, Daniel’s father, according to a news release from prosecutors. “The hole in our hearts and lives from the taking of our son’s life is staggering.”

Chandra testified at trial that one of the boys who rang his doorbell had exposed his buttocks before running away, according to The Riverside Press-Enterprise.

According to KTLA, Chandra testified that he drank 12 beers in the hours before the crash. He told authorities he followed the teens’ vehicle because he feared for his family’s safety and was “extremely, extremely mad” from the prank.

“The lives of countless families will never be the same because of one man’s anger, callousness, and outrageous conduct, and I am grateful to Judge Navarro for imposing the maximum sentence in this case,” said District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Chandra has been in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside since his arrest on Jan. 20, 2020. In addition to the charges associated with the accident, he is also facing criminal charges in connection to a domestic violence case.