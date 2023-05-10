Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Neighbor with Bag of Pokémon Cards

A man has received a minimum 17-year prison sentence for killing his neighbor during a heated argument outside their apartments in Sheffield, UK, last August, according to the BBC.

Andrew Hague, 31, challenged his neighbor, 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson, to "come out here and fight like a man" before launching his attack. Hague used a bag filled with Pokémon cards to strike Wilkinson, then proceeded to punch and stomp on him.

Courtesy of South Yorkshire Police

Although Hague has struggled with mental illness, the court determined that it did not impair his ability to comprehend his actions, as reported by the BBC. The judge recommended that Hague serve his sentence in a medical facility; however, a final decision has not been made, says the South Yorkshire Police.

Hague pleaded guilty to Wilkinson's murder during a hearing in March.