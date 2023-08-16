Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktail Into Planned Parenthood - The Messenger
Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktail Into Planned Parenthood

The man told police that he thought his ex-girlfriend had gotten an abortion at the location

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Tyler Massengill, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he threw a Molotov cocktail into a Planned Parenthood in Peoria, Illinois. The firebomb caused more than $1 million in damages.Peoria Police Department/WMBD

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he threw a Molotov cocktail into a Planned Parenthood earlier this year because he believed that his unborn child had been aborted there.

On Jan. 15, Tyler Massengill, 32, brought a homemade Molotov cocktail to the Peoria Planned Parenthood. Surveillance footage showed Massengill lighting a rag in the bottle before tossing the firebomb into the waiting room through a broken window.

As reported by WMBD, smoke spread quickly throughout the building, costing Planned Parenthood more than $1 million in damages.

Massengill was taken into custody nine days later by police, where he told them he was angry that his former girlfriend decided to have an abortion. He allegedly told police that if it caused a "little delay" in services there, the arson would have been "worth it."

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty to malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage on Feb. 16, less than a month after being arrested.

During the sentencing hearing, however, an FBI report read aloud by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Hanna Jr. stated that Massengill’s ex-girlfriend told the FBI that she did not have an abortion.

During the sentencing hearing, Massengill apologized for his actions, claiming he never meant to hurt anyone. He told the court that his drug addiction and mental health problems took over, causing him to go down this path.

“I feel for the people who have lost their jobs. I’m not trying to play like I am a victim at this. I was sincerely hurt,” he said at the hearing.

His attorney, Karl Bryning, asked for a lighter sentence, claiming his client had been abused and neglected. Bryning told the court that Massengill attempted suicide multiple times and has been diagnosed with ADHD, depression, substance abuse, and possibly bipolar disorder.

But prosecutors argued that Massengill’s extensive criminal history, failures to comply with probation, and inability to complete drug treatment were signs that he needed a stiff sentence. Hanna noted that Massengill had been arrested more than 30 times before the incident.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid told Massengill that he appreciated his statement, but it did not change the facts of the case. Shadid mentioned that many healthcare services were unavailable because of Massengill's actions. Planned Parenthood had treated more than 4,000 patients the year prior.

“If it is possible to be both spontaneous and intentional at the same time, you achieved it,” Shadid said at the hearing. “And to add to your accomplishments, there’s the striking of fear, stress, and inconvenience to thousands of patients and employees from the many other Planned Parenthood facilities who wonder if they are next on the list of misguided people like you.”

Massengill was also ordered to pay $1.45 million in restitution. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release. The Planned Parenthood office in Peoria plans to reopen in 2024.

