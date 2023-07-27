Man Sentenced for Helping his Mom Run Meth Business Says he Was Just Trying to Get Closer to Her

A 21-year-old man, sentenced to time served and three years of federal probation for his involvement in his mother's scheme to traffic methamphetamine and money between Honolulu and Guam, said he “wanted to develop a bond” with his mother, according to court documents reviewed by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Abel Thammavongsa was first charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in September, as the outlet reported. Guam authorities intercepted a suspicious package containing nearly $14,000 in cash hidden in a rice cooker addressed to Thammavongsa's apartment. Thammavongsa told investigators, who searched his apartment and his mother’s apartment, that his mother used his address to receive packages containing drug money sent from Guam. He also received money in his bank account on behalf of his mother as part of the same scheme.

Elsie Thammavongsa, his mother, had been awaiting her sentencing for methamphetamine trafficking charges when additional charges implicating the family in the drug trafficking conspiracy were brought to court. Her husband, Rot Thammavongsa, pleaded guilty in April to the same charges as Abel and is free on bail while he awaits sentencing.

In a letter sent to U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright, Abel Thammavongsa outlined his struggles growing up in an “unhealthy environment” without stable parental figures. He was taken out of his mother's care when he was 6 after his counselor at Waianae Elementary School and Child Welfare Services noted problems with his attendance, hygiene, and nutrition.

He expressed to the judge that he “wanted to develop a bond” with his mother after graduating from high school and subsequently moved back in with her. "I love my mom so when she asked me to put my name on the title of her car, and help her withdraw money from the bank I did so without asking any questions," he said. "However, now I realize I need to set boundaries when she contacts me."

Bag of white drugs and cash

The 21-year-old has started volunteering with a meal preparation program, which he says has helped develop his communication skills. He plans to pursue an education and a career in real estate and business management. His sentence fell short of the maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

His mother faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million for the conspiracy charge, as well as potential life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm violation.