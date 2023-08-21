Man Seeks Compensation From City After Potholes Damage Car, Told to Find ‘Exact’ Pothole Responsible

A British driver is outraged after a council told him he needed to find the exact pothole that ruined his tires if he wants to collect compensation.
Trevor Kay, 66, from Stockton, UK said the council's response was “absolutely ridiculous.” Kay said while he was turning onto Dixon Street, both rear tires popped — amounting to over $100 USD in damages.
“When you turn a corner, you don't know exactly where potholes are,” Kay said. “If I can't identify exactly which pothole I hit, I've got no claim. It's just totally wrong."
Kay said he sent photos of the potholes to the Stockton Borough Council immediately after the incident happened. He said there must have been at least 10 potholes on the street.
According to reporting from the BBC, Stockton Borough Council said it was "required by law" for those seeking compensation to provide "specific" information.
A few days after he sent the email, Kay said he received a response from the council saying it “required more information."
A council spokesperson said the council has since inspected the road and marked it for repairs. However, without knowing which pothole caused the damage, compensation cannot be paid to Kay.
- Man Fined Hundreds for Taking Road Repair Into His Own Hands
- Robot Discovers Alligator Lurking in Florida Stormwater Pipe
- Crumbling Roads and Flooded Homes: A Look Inside the Damage From Intense Rain in the Northeast
- Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan Damages Cars, Farms and Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
- Get Paid $1K to Watch Car Crash Damages in the Fast & Furious Movies
- Tesla Under New Investigation From US Regulators Over Safety Issues in Model 3, Y Vehicles
“We are required by law to ask claimants to provide information on the specific defect which has caused damage to a vehicle,” the spokesperson said. “However, as the damage in Mr. Kay's claim may have been caused by two potholes close together, the claim is not closed and the matter has been referred to the highways team for further investigation.”
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews