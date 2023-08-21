Man Seeks Compensation From City After Potholes Damage Car, Told to Find ‘Exact’ Pothole Responsible - The Messenger
Man Seeks Compensation From City After Potholes Damage Car, Told to Find ‘Exact’ Pothole Responsible

The Stockton Borough Council told Trevor Kay he will not receive compensation until they know which pothole caused the damages

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Trevor Kay said while he was turning onto Dixon Street, both of his rear tires popped — amounting to over $100 USD in damages. Getty Images

A British driver is outraged after a council told him he needed to find the exact pothole that ruined his tires if he wants to collect compensation. 

Trevor Kay, 66, from Stockton, UK said the council's response was “absolutely ridiculous.” Kay said while he was turning onto Dixon Street, both rear tires popped — amounting to over $100 USD in damages. 

“When you turn a corner, you don't know exactly where potholes are,” Kay said. “If I can't identify exactly which pothole I hit, I've got no claim. It's just totally wrong."

Kay said he sent photos of the potholes to the Stockton Borough Council immediately after the incident happened. He said there must have been at least 10 potholes on the street. 

According to reporting from the BBC, Stockton Borough Council said it was "required by law" for those seeking compensation to provide "specific" information. 

A few days after he sent the email, Kay said he received a response from the council saying it “required more information."

A council spokesperson said the council has since inspected the road and marked it for repairs. However, without knowing which pothole caused the damage, compensation cannot be paid to Kay. 

“We are required by law to ask claimants to provide information on the specific defect which has caused damage to a vehicle,” the spokesperson said. “However, as the damage in Mr. Kay's claim may have been caused by two potholes close together, the claim is not closed and the matter has been referred to the highways team for further investigation.” 

