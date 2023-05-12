The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Says He Saved 100 Dogs from Burning Building

    In a piece for The Guardian, Greg Hagen recounted his experience rescuing animals from a doggy day care across the street from his job.

    Luke Funk
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    A Seattle man says he helped rescue around a 100 dogs from a doggie day care when a fire broke out.

    Greg Hagen recounted the experience in a piece for The Guardian.

    The fire started in a dryer at The Dog Resort in February.

    Hagen, who owns a golden doodle, works in an office just across the road.

    Read More

    When he found out about the fire he jumped into action.

    “As I got outside I saw the big plume of grey‑black smoke above us,” he told the paper. “You could smell it, too.”

    Frefighters were already at the scene. 

    Hagen and other bystanders went into the building and started grabbing dogs that firefighters were herding to the entrance.

    “It was incredibly frantic,” Hagen said. “We were lunging to grab a collar or get any kind of hold on them, then ushering them across the road.”

    He says he ended up with about 60 dogs in the yard of his building.

    He said most of the dogs were scared at first but quickly adjusted and started having a dog time playing in the yard.

    "It could have been my own dog in there."

    Greg Hagen

    Hagen said there were a lot of emotional reunions as people came up to find their beloved pets.

    “It hit home for me, too – it could have been my own dog in there,” Hagen said.

    He said many of the dogs were loaded into animal control trucks to be moved to other centers for their owners to pick them up.

    Hagen said the experience of helping so many dogs was rewarding but he was left with a yard full of dog poop to clean up.

    The Dog Resort started a fundraiser to help rebuild after the fire. The GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000.

