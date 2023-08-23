Man Saves Southwest Passenger From Opioid Overdose on Baltimore-To-Florida Flight

A plane passenger flew into action to save a fellow flier’s life after he suffered an apparent mid-air opioid overdose during a Baltimore-to-Florida trip, the good Samaritan said Tuesday while calling for all planes to be equipped with Narcan.

Drew Ashley and his father, who together run a first aid, CPR and defibrillator training company, were Palm Beach-bound on a Southwest Airlines flight when the passenger started showing signs of an overdose, Ashley told Fox News on Tuesday.

"I was sitting in the row behind him, my father was sitting right next to him," Ashley recalled to the outlet. "I was asleep, and my father started yelling my name as he pulled him to the aisle.”

“Just knowing the situation, he was going into respiratory arrest with the overdose,” Ashley continued. “We were just doing what we had to do. Keep getting him air and keeping him alive."

Another passenger aboard the July 28 flight, Josh Lazarus, told Florida outlet WFTS that he quickly recognized the man’s symptoms.

“I’m looking at the man, he’s — he’s blue,” Lazarus said. "Immediately, I knew he was overdosed. I’ve been in recovery for 18 years now. And unfortunately, I’ve seen this happen, and people not make it."

While trying to stabilize the man’s breathing and pulse, Ashley and Lazarus asked flight attendants and passengers for Narcan, a nasal spray designed to fight opioid overdoses. They came up with nothing but quizzical looks.

Fliers requested Narcan, but there wasn't any available. Getty Images

"A lot of the stewardesses were just looking at us like, ‘What is that?’” Ashley told Fox News. “Just looking at us.”

Ashley, his father and two nurses who happened to be aboard the flight kept the man alive for 45 minutes until the plane could make an emergency landing in Orlando.

“When they ripped the man out of the plane, they administered Narcan twice,” Lazarus told WFTS. “Right there on the spot.”

In a statement to the outlets, Southwest Airlines thanked the passengers for their quick action, but did not elaborate on the incident.

"Out of respect for our Customers’ privacy, we do not comment on medical issues — except we can confirm that medical personnel met the flight at the gate and the Customer was transported to a local hospital,” the airline said in a statement. “We commend those that assisted in flight."

The 27-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, recovered at the hospital and has stayed in touch with Ashley.

“About 48 hours later, when he had called us, you know, to give thanks, and we were hearing his voice, and at that point, all of the emotion set in, like it brought tears to my and my father’s eyes," Ashley told WFTS. “Thankfully, we were there to resuscitate him, keep him alive, so he can get the help that he needs.”

The Federal Aviation Administration recommends — but does not require — that airlines stock Narcan.

"We comply with all required medical equipment onboard, and our Flight Crews are trained to assess significant medical events,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement to WFTS. “Our Crews also ask for the assistance of medical consultants on the ground and qualified medical personnel onboard to assist with medical emergencies on the aircraft."

Though the man survived, Lazarus and Ashley said that the mid-flight scare should be a wake-up call on the need for greater access to Narcan as the United States continues to battle an opioid crisis.

“They weren’t prepared at all to deal with the situation,” Lazarus told WFTS, referring to the flight crew. “And that’s what terrifies me the most.”

Added Ashley to Fox News, "It's just crazy that you would think that they would have Narcan, naloxone on the ground, but not in the air. People of all shapes and sizes go through overdose. And I feel like it would help save a lot of lives."