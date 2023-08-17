Man Said To Be Protesting High Cost of Living Sets Himself on Fire in City Center

A man set himself on fire Thursday in Mombasa City's Central Business District, reportedly as a protest against Kenya's high cost of living.
WARNING: The video linked below is graphic and contains images that some may find disturbing.
Video captured by an onlooker shows passersby stopping to watch as a man in black standing atop a concrete block sets himself on fire. The crowd is heard gasping as the man then shouts and falls to the ground, still burning.
According to a report by Nation, the man was rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital. Mombasa County Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafir told the outlet that the man sustained serious burn injuries, but is alive and undergoing treatment.
Mwembe Tayari Chief Mohammed Musa told the Nation that even though the public pleaded with the man to come down, they failed to stop him.
“We are trying to trace his family; the information we have gathered so far is that he is a graduate from the University of Nairobi. We are yet to verify that information,” Musa told the Nation.
As reported by The Kenyan Daily Post, the cost of living is a highly-contested issue in Kenya. Many Kenyans are reported to have been complaining online that they cannot afford basic products.
- High Housing Costs Keep Inflation Running Strong
- Miami Sees First Population Drop in 5 Decades Amid Inflation, High Housing Costs
- ‘Hot Bedding’: Students in Australia Share Beds With Strangers as Cost of Living Crisis Spirals
- King Charles Made $34 Million on Royal Real Estate Portfolio as Britain Struggles with Cost of Living Crisis
- The University of California business model is crumbling under the weight of the cost of living
- Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews