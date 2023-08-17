Man Run Over by Train Outside Train Museum - The Messenger
Man Run Over by Train Outside Train Museum

Police couldn't confirm the man's condition or identity, but a coroner was reportedly called to the scene

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
JWPlayer

A man was struck by a train on Wednesday night, just outside the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, as reported by local station WNDU.

While the police have yet to confirm the man's identity or condition, a coroner was called to the scene.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Main and Middlebury Street, to the east of the museum, which celebrates the history of what was once the nation's second-longest railroad.

The train accident occurred just east of the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart, Indiana.
The train accident occurred just east of the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart, Indiana.WNDU-TV/Screenshot

Opened in 1987, the museum is situated near the Norfolk Southern Railway's Elkhart Yard. This yard holds the distinction of being the second-longest freight classification yard to the east of the Mississippi River, according to the City of Elkhart's website.

Railroads first made their mark in the city in 1851, establishing Elkhart as a pivotal junction between the east coast and the Midwest.

The investigation will be spearheaded by Norfolk Southern's private police force.

