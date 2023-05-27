Man Rails against Possible Short Sentence for Priest He Accuses of Molesting Him as a Boy

A Louisiana man who has accused a Catholic priest of molesting him in high school is criticizing the length of a prison sentence he says is being offered to his abuser in exchange for a guilty plea.

The 24-year-old man, who has not publicly revealed his identity, told the Guardian that prosecutors in the St. Tammany Parish in the state have indicated to him that Patrick Wattigny, 56, is considering pleading guilty in exchange for a three-year prison sentence.

The man told the newspaper that he considers any sentence less than 10 years offensive.

“It just seems crazy that someone can get as low as three years for doing something so detrimental to someone else’s life,” he said Friday.

“It’s crazy to me how you can just go back to living life after a short sentence like that. It really is offensive to me.”

Wattigny, a former chaplain at Pope John Paul II high school in Slidell, allegedly molested the man in 2013.

The accuser said his decision to pursue charges against Wattigny was difficult for him and for members of his family, who are devout Catholics.

“I can literally see the pain that they look at me with,” he told the Guardian.

“It’s every time I look at them – and it’s really sad. It’s really f***** sad," he added.

The man said a prosecutor told him the potential plea deal was offered by St. Tammany parish state Judge John Keller, following Wattigny's decision to forgo a trial by jury and opt for a judge's decision instead.

Terms of the arrangement would also mandate that Wattigny undergo five years of probation and register as a sex offender, the Guardian reported.

Under state law, people convicted of molestation of juveniles under their supervision in Louisiana must receive a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

The deal allegedly being offered to Wattigny would reportedly technically be a 10-year sentence. But seven years of that would be suspended as long as Wattigny complies with the rest of the judge's orders, according to the Guardian.

Neither Keller, the St. Tammany district attorney's office, nor Wattigny returned requests for comment from the Guardian. The trial is currently scheduled for June 12.

Allegations of the 2013 incident were leveled after the archdiocese of New Orleans had already removed Wattigny from ministry after the mother of another student at the school reported to administrators that Wattigny was sending inappropriate text messages to the child, according to the Guardian.

Wattigny resigned as chaplain in 2020 and was later removed when church officials caught him contacting the student again, the newspaper reported.

He was again arrested last October on allegations he molested another child, reported 4WWL-TV.

“He’s back off the streets,” attorney Bill Arrata, who is representing the latest accuser, told the news station. “Let’s see if we can keep him off the streets this time.”

Wattigny is currently out on $75,000 bail.

Wattigny is one of some 70 priests or deacons that the New Orleans archdiocese has included on a list of clerics whom local church leaders consider to be credibly accused of sexually abusing a child or vulnerable adult.

In 2021 the archdiocese estimated 400 people had already filed sex abuse claims.