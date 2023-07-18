Man Put Dad in Coma For Complaining About Drug Use in Front of Kids: Police
The father also suffered a broken nose and cheek bone
A father who confronted a man at a convenience store for allegedly using what he suspected was fentanyl in front of his children ended up in a week-long coma in the hospital. Police are now searching for the suspect.
In the late evening of July 3, the victim entered a 7-Eleven with his children on their way home from dinner in Portland, Oregon, officials said in a release. While inside, the father confronted a man he suspected of using fentanyl, which triggered a verbal altercation that turned physical when the suspect punched the father "without warning," police stated.
The father hit his head on the pavement when he lost consciousness and fell to the ground from the punch. The incident resulted in a broken nose, cheekbone, and two brain bleeds, causing a week-long coma.
The suspect is believed to be between 22 to 29 years old and approximately 6'3" tall, with visible tattoos on his left arm. He fled the scene pulling a canvas wagon.
Portland police are requesting that anyone with information contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov.
