Man Punches Shop Owner in the Face After Being Told to Stop Urinating on His Store

The owner of a New Orleans–inspired sandwich store said he was punched in the face on Wednesday after asking a man to stop urinating in front of his shop, according to a local report.

Peterson Harter, the owner of Sandy’s in San Francisco, said he heard the man interacting with one of his employees outside the shop, Fox affiliate KTVU reported.

Harter said he saw him urinating when he stepped outside and yelled at him to stop. That’s when the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, punched him in the face.

Haight Street in San Francisco, lined with stores and restaurants Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

“Didn’t see it coming,” Harter told KTVU.

"I'm not willing to just let someone start urinating in the middle of the street, walking belligerent with a beer in his hand," Harter said. "That's just not the right behavior for this city."

Harter since has been speaking out publicly about the incident, in the hopes of striving for accountability.

"I don't want him to go to jail. I want him to go do 100 hours of community service, cleaning up the streets in Haight Street," he said, referring to the famous San Francisco street where his shop is located.

“If it takes getting punched in the face and have this conversation and talk about it and bring it to light, then it was worth it," he added. "I'm still frustrated but I am optimistic. That's just who I am."

Harter said he called the police, who responded quickly to the scene. He walked away with a bruised eye and a forehead cut.

Customers in the neighborhood have been showing their support for Harter and the store.

"I don't want someone like him to close down his shop or feel like he can't run a business here," customer Mark Mastrangelo told KTVU.

