Man Proposes to Girlfriend After She’s Gored by Bison at Yellowstone

After an Arizona woman narrowly survived a harrowing bison attack she had another surprise of a lifetime when her fiance proposed to her — in her hospital room.

“My love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed ... and formally asked me to be his wife,” Amber Harris, 47, recounted in a Facebook post Tuesday following her terrifying encounter with the massive animal.

“Without any hesitation I said yes!” she added.

Harris had just begun a vacation at Yellowstone National Park with her daughter and her partner (and now future husband), Chris Whitehill, on Monday when she was attacked by the bison.

Whitehill was already planning to propose to Harris then — outdoors.

As they walked along a trail, they suddenly spotted two bison about 50 yards away. One of the animals dropped and rolled in the dirt "like a dog would," Harris recalled in her post.

Then he got to his feet, and started "walking, then running towards us," as the group raced from the bison, Harris added.

But they weren't fast enough, and the animal charged at Harris and gored her, according to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS).

Harris was hospitalized and is still recovering from multiple serious wounds she sustained to her chest and abdomen – including seven spinal fractures.

“I won’t be able to leave any time soon,” Harris wrote on Facebook.

NPS is continuing to investigate the bison attack.

Officials warned that travelers in the national parks should be cautious around all large, wild animals.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals —bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes,” the NPS cautioned in a statement.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity," the warning added.