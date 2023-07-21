Man Proposes to Girlfriend After She’s Gored by Bison at Yellowstone

After an Arizona woman narrowly survived a harrowing bison attack she had another surprise of a lifetime when her fiance proposed to her — in her hospital room.
“My love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed ... and formally asked me to be his wife,” Amber Harris, 47, recounted in a Facebook post Tuesday following her terrifying encounter with the massive animal.
“Without any hesitation I said yes!” she added.
Harris had just begun a vacation at Yellowstone National Park with her daughter and her partner (and now future husband), Chris Whitehill, on Monday when she was attacked by the bison.
- Bison Charges Arizona Woman at Yellowstone, Causing Chest Injuries
- Bison Gores Tourist in National Park for Second Time in Days
- Yellowstone Officials Euthanize Baby Bison After Encounter With Park Visitor
- Tourist Pleads Guilty to Helping Baby Bison Separated from Mother in Yellowstone
- Rare White Bison Born in Wyoming Park
Whitehill was already planning to propose to Harris then — outdoors.
As they walked along a trail, they suddenly spotted two bison about 50 yards away. One of the animals dropped and rolled in the dirt "like a dog would," Harris recalled in her post.
Then he got to his feet, and started "walking, then running towards us," as the group raced from the bison, Harris added.
But they weren't fast enough, and the animal charged at Harris and gored her, according to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS).
Harris was hospitalized and is still recovering from multiple serious wounds she sustained to her chest and abdomen – including seven spinal fractures.
“I won’t be able to leave any time soon,” Harris wrote on Facebook.
NPS is continuing to investigate the bison attack.
Officials warned that travelers in the national parks should be cautious around all large, wild animals.
“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals —bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes,” the NPS cautioned in a statement.
“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity," the warning added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews