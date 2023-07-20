Man Pretended to be a Suicide Bomber to Help Buddy Skip Work: Prosecutors

A Missouri man, having taken his friendship a little too far, was arrested after being accused of making a prank call to Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant.

In an effort to help a friend get out of work, 19-year-old Zachariah A. Peterson called the plant on Tuesday, claiming to be a suicide bomber. This claim triggered an evacuation, as reported by KSHB41.

"The man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun. He said he was barricaded in the second-floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant," officials stated.

When asked to identify himself, Peterson claimed to be a disgruntled employee. The name he provided was not of an actual employee in the paint area; however, the supervisor's name he specified was correct.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced charges against Peterson, which included a terroristic threat, a class D felony. If convicted, Peterson faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to prosecutors, Peterson not only made the call with the intention to cause an evacuation but also claimed he was armed with an AK-47 and had a pound of C-4 explosives strapped to his chest.

"When someone makes a call like that, they pull law enforcement officers away from their duties, keeping our community safe," Thompson said. "In Clay County, we treat this type of crime with the seriousness it deserves.”

Following the call, dozens of law enforcement agents went to the plant. KSHB41 reported that the plant's operations were halted for the night while authorities searched the 6,000,000-square-foot facility for about six hours.

Around 2,200 employees were evacuated.

“We had some indication that the threat might not be legitimate, but we couldn’t rule that out at that time. We had to treat it as though there was an imminent threat,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said, as quoted by FOX 4.