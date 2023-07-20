Man Pretended to be a Suicide Bomber to Help Buddy Skip Work: Prosecutors

A Missouri man, having taken his friendship a little too far, was arrested after being accused of making a prank call to Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant.
In an effort to help a friend get out of work, 19-year-old Zachariah A. Peterson called the plant on Tuesday, claiming to be a suicide bomber. This claim triggered an evacuation, as reported by KSHB41.
"The man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun. He said he was barricaded in the second-floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant," officials stated.
When asked to identify himself, Peterson claimed to be a disgruntled employee. The name he provided was not of an actual employee in the paint area; however, the supervisor's name he specified was correct.
- Man Caught Pretending to Be High School Student Charged with Sex Trafficking
- ‘How Not to Kill Yourself’: Man Who Survived 10 Suicide Attempts Defies Stigma in New Book
- Homeowner’s Bank Account Drained by Scammer Pretending to Help Him Avoid Getting Scammed
- Bomber Dead, Two Injured After Explosion in Ukrainian Court
- Woman Bullied Estranged Boyfriend to Suicide by Sending Video of Her Having Sex with Another Man, Prosecutors Say
During a press conference on Wednesday, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced charges against Peterson, which included a terroristic threat, a class D felony. If convicted, Peterson faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
According to prosecutors, Peterson not only made the call with the intention to cause an evacuation but also claimed he was armed with an AK-47 and had a pound of C-4 explosives strapped to his chest.
"When someone makes a call like that, they pull law enforcement officers away from their duties, keeping our community safe," Thompson said. "In Clay County, we treat this type of crime with the seriousness it deserves.”
Following the call, dozens of law enforcement agents went to the plant. KSHB41 reported that the plant's operations were halted for the night while authorities searched the 6,000,000-square-foot facility for about six hours.
Around 2,200 employees were evacuated.
“We had some indication that the threat might not be legitimate, but we couldn’t rule that out at that time. We had to treat it as though there was an imminent threat,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said, as quoted by FOX 4.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness