Man Plunges Off Manhattan Bridge After Minor Fender-Bender on East River Span

A man plunged off the Manhattan Bridge early Tuesday just moments after being involved in a minor crash on the East River span, according to a report.
The 25-year-old rear-ended an Uber driver on the bridge's lower level around 1 a.m. and then fled on foot toward Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported, citing police reports.
Police found the man a short while later on a Chinatown street below the bridge with massive head injuries.
The man, who was not identified, died at a local hospital.
Police said the man appears to have reached the off ramp of the bridge.
It's unclear whether he leaped or fell.
