Man Plunges Off Manhattan Bridge After Minor Fender-Bender on East River Span - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Plunges Off Manhattan Bridge After Minor Fender-Bender on East River Span

It's unclear yet whether the 25-year-old fell or jumped off the bridge

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Manhattan Bridge as seen from the Brooklyn side of the East River. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A man plunged off the Manhattan Bridge early Tuesday just moments after being involved in a minor crash on the East River span, according to a report. 

The 25-year-old rear-ended an Uber driver on the bridge's lower level around 1 a.m. and then fled on foot toward Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported, citing police reports. 

Police found the man a short while later on a Chinatown street below the bridge with massive head injuries. 

The man, who was not identified, died at a local hospital.

Read More

Police said the man appears to have reached the off ramp of the bridge.

It's unclear whether he leaped or fell. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.