Man Pleads Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Donut Shop That Hosted Drag Event
Man Pleads Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Donut Shop That Hosted Drag Event

The explosive 'had the power to burn down several businesses,' the US attorney said

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Coby Green, 24, pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Tulsa, Oklahoma, donut shop that hosted a drag event.Tulsa Fire Dept./Facebook

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail into a donut shop two weeks after it hosted an event featuring performers in drag.

The Donut Hole in Tulsa hosted an event on Oct. 15, 2022, where drag queens served donuts to customers. On the morning of Halloween, Coby Green smashed the store’s windows with a baseball bat, stepped away to light the Molotov cocktail and then tossed it into the shop, according to surveillance video released on the Tulsa Fire Department’s Facebook page.

According to a report from KJRH, store owners were aware of Green and shared derogatory posts on his Facebook account with local police. In one comment about the store's relationship with local drag queens, Green allegedly posted "this disgusting filth has got to go." On another post about an unrelated vandalism incident, he posted "I'm just said [SIC] they didn't molotov it."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested Green in June this year. Green this week pleaded guilty to malicious use of explosive materials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

“The Molotov Cocktail that Green threw into the Donut Hole was fueled by bias and had the power to burn down several businesses,” U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson said in a statement. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the prosecution team for holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Coby Green, 24
Coby Green, 24Tulsa County Jail
Green, 24, could face 5-20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Green is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service, and he’ll remain in their hands until he faces sentencing.

