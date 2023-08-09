A man received a sentence of seven years probation and one year of work release after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges for his role in a Minnesota bar fight that led to the death of a hockey coach.
Ryan John Whisler pleaded guilty in May 2023 to first-degree manslaughter while committing assault in the fifth degree, according to KSTP. The 46-year-old will face 86 months in prison if he violates the terms of his release. He has credit for three days already served.
The fight occurred in a St. Paul bar on April 17, 2021. According to court records, Whisler and Michael Ryan, the Jefferson High School girls' hockey coach, got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.
The urinals at the bar were covered in cellophane to encourage social distancing. According to Ryan's friends, Whisler punched a hole in the cellophane and filmed himself urinating on the covered urinal.
- Catholic School Teacher Caught with Student ‘Kill List’ Pleads Guilty, Gets Probation
- Cosmetologist Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Kim Kardashian Lookalike
- Nebraska Teen Gets 90 Days in Jail for Burning Fetus After Illegal Abortion
- ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Evidence Tampering
- Daniel Penny Pleads Not Guilty After Indictment for Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads Guilty
Ryan confronted Whisler about his behavior as he was leaving the bar, resulting in Whisler punching Ryan and pushing him down some stairs. Ryan hit his head on the concrete and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.
Whisler's probation terms are to complete one year at the Ramsey County workhouse, attend therapy for two years, undergo an anger management program, not drink while on probation, and complete a certified alcohol abuse program.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews