A man received a sentence of seven years probation and one year of work release after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges for his role in a Minnesota bar fight that led to the death of a hockey coach.

Ryan John Whisler pleaded guilty in May 2023 to first-degree manslaughter while committing assault in the fifth degree, according to KSTP. The 46-year-old will face 86 months in prison if he violates the terms of his release. He has credit for three days already served.

The fight occurred in a St. Paul bar on April 17, 2021. According to court records, Whisler and Michael Ryan, the Jefferson High School girls' hockey coach, got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The urinals at the bar were covered in cellophane to encourage social distancing. According to Ryan's friends, Whisler punched a hole in the cellophane and filmed himself urinating on the covered urinal.

Ryan confronted Whisler about his behavior as he was leaving the bar, resulting in Whisler punching Ryan and pushing him down some stairs. Ryan hit his head on the concrete and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Whisler's probation terms are to complete one year at the Ramsey County workhouse, attend therapy for two years, undergo an anger management program, not drink while on probation, and complete a certified alcohol abuse program.