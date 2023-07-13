Man Paralyzed by Body-Slamming Cops Wins $20 Million Settlement, Apology From Police Chief - The Messenger
Man Paralyzed by Body-Slamming Cops Wins $20 Million Settlement, Apology From Police Chief

Gregory Gross of Yuba City, California, sued the city's police department in 2022 over their use of 'pain compliance' techniques

Jenna Sundel
JWPlayer

An Army veteran who was left paralyzed after police slammed him to the ground at a traffic stop was awarded a $20 million settlement. The payout is one of the largest police misconduct settlements in state history.

Gregory Gross of Yuba City, California, sued the city's police department in 2022 over their use of "pain compliance" techniques. In a video of the incident released by Gross's lawyers, he can be heard saying "I can't feel my legs" and "I can't breathe" while being held face down by police.

Officers can also be seen twisting Gross's arms, even though he was already handcuffed. One officer says, "We are done with your silly little games."

Read More

Gross was accused of drunk driving and causing a slow-speed collision in 2020. The incident left Gross with a broken neck, and he underwent two surgeries to fuse his spine. According to the Associated Press, Gross said that he is unable to walk or care for himself and relies on round-the-clock nursing care.

Moseley Collins, an attorney who represents Gross, clarified that they are "not against the police."

"We are for the police, but we are against police brutality when it occurs," Collins said.

Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker apologized to Gross at a news conference on Tuesday.

“You’ve been in my thoughts since this tragedy was brought to my attention,” Baker said to Gross. “On April 12, 2020, we missed the mark. And for that, Mr. Gross, I’m sorry.”

Yuba City will also start auditing officers’ bodycam footage and reviewing incidents with use of force.

Gross said he is glad to see changes being made and added that he will donate $20,000 to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation, according to the AP.

In 2020, there were 708 use-of-force incidents in California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Over 450 of these incidents resulted in injuries and over 170 resulted in death.

