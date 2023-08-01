Man on Probation for Sexual Battery Arrested on New Sex Assault Allegations

A man accused of assaulting a woman on a first date had previously been charged with kidnapping a different woman.
Police in Utah arrested Najee Eugene Christopher, 27, on aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, unlawful detention, and preventing the victim from using her phone, according to a local report.
West Jordan police had responded to a report of a woman "screaming for help and telling an individual to get out of the vehicle," KSL-TV reported.
The woman told police that she had met Christopher on a dating app and they were on their first date.
When the woman allegedly refused to perform a sex act with Christopher, he's accused of grabbing her and preventing her from getting out of the car.
The woman says she was eventually "able to get out of the vehicle and started screaming for help."
Christopher is already on probation for another incident involving a woman.
In 2022, he was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery after allegedly kidnapping a woman.
In that incident, the victim had allegedly met Christopher to buy shoes. When she got into his car, she realized she knew him. He then pulled a gun and kidnapped her, according to police.
Police say Christopher tried to pull the woman’s leggings down as he was driving, KTVX-TV reported.
Christopher eventually accepted a plea deal in September that did not include the kidnapping charge. He received a suspended sentence and was put on three years of probation.
