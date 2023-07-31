Man on ‘Most Wanted List’ Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning Toddler on Busy Intersection From Stolen Truck - The Messenger
Man on ‘Most Wanted List’ Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning Toddler on Busy Intersection From Stolen Truck

Police believe that Cristofanes Mendes did not initially realize there was a child in the car

Madeline Fitzgerald
A Massachusetts man was arrested on Monday, after he stole a truck with a child inside, and then left the toddler at an intersection before speeding off.

Cristofanes Mendes, 33, allegedly stole a family’s truck, after they pulled over to take care of their two-year-old at an intersection located in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Mendes got in the car and drove off, taking the toddler with him. The family unsuccessfully chased after the car, trying to rescue their child, according to WFXT

Several minutes later, Mendes allegedly returned to the area where he first stole the truck. He dropped the child’s car seat, with the child sitting in it, on the street corner. Police believe that Mendes did not initially realize there was a child in the car, according to WCVB

An hour later, the police found the abandoned truck, a mile from its original location, according to WFXT. 

Last week the Boston Police Department added Mendes to their most wanted list. He was arrested on Monday morning and is facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. 

Mendes will be arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court. 

